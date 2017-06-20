बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एटाः बरातियों को लेकर लौट रही मैक्स पलटी, एक की मौत
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 03:31 PM IST
एटा में हादसा
एटा के अलीगंज थाना क्षेत्र में बारात की विदा के बाद लौट रहे बरातियों से भरी मैक्स पलट गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। वहीं करीब पांच लोग घायल हैं। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया है। वहीं मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।
हादसा मंगलवार को दोपहर करीब तीन बजे हुआ। बताया गया है कि अलीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के गांव अमोघपुर ब्रह्मनान में महेश की पुत्री की शादी थी। सोमवार को एटा के थाना नयागांव क्षेत्र के गांव उभई असदनगर बरात आई। विवाह की सारी रस्में अच्छी तरह संपन्न होने के बाद मंगलवार को बरात की विदा हुई।
विदा के बाद दूल्हा और दुल्हन व अन्य बराती अपने वाहन से निकल गए। एक मैक्स कार बरातियों का सामान लेकर लौट रही थी। इसमें कुछ बराती भी थे। मंगलवार को दोपहर में करीब तीन बजे नथुआपुर और मितौलिया गांव के बीच में मैक्स मोड़ पर अनिंयत्रित होकर पलट गई। इसमें मैक्स में सवार सत्यभान पुत्र प्रहलाद सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पांच अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।
बताया गया है कि सत्यभान बरात में नाई के रूप में आया था। हादसे के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल भेजा। मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। सूचना पर वर-वधू पक्ष के लोग भी आ गए थे।
