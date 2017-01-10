बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10 किमी बर्फ में कामिनी और उसके नवजात के लिए भगवान बने पुलिस के ये छह जवान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Himachal police jawans helped pregnant woman to reach hospital in heavy snowfall
{"_id":"587397384f1c1b5e2aba8b9a","slug":"himachal-police-jawans-helped-pregnant-woman-to-reach-hospital-in-heavy-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:26 PM IST
एक ओर जहां सारे सरकारी इंतजाम बर्फबारी में जवाब दे गए, वहीं शिमला जिले की भौंट पंचायत में दर्द से कहराती गर्भवती महिला कामिनी और उसके गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे के लिए के लिए पुलिस लाइन भराड़ी के छह जवान भगवान बनकर मदद को आगे आए। 108 और अन्य एंबूलेंस सेवा ने जब बर्फ के बीच गाड़ी भेजने से इंकार कर दिया तो इन्हीं छह जवानों ने प्रसव पीड़ा से कहरा रही कामिनी (23) को कुर्सी में डंडे बांध महिला को कंबल के बीच लपेट कर दस किलोमीटर पैदल सफर कर कमला नेहरू अस्पताल समय से पहुंचाने का कार्य किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5873b5d94f1c1ba16bba7f17","slug":"slipping-and-sliding-on-snow-in-queen-of-the-hills-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e-\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58722c5b4f1c1b5e2aba7ead","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-against-in-headlines-due-to-latest-song-viral-on-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top