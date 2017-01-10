आपका शहर Close

10 किमी बर्फ में कामिनी और उसके नवजात के लिए भगवान बने पुलिस के ये छह जवान

नरेश भारद्वाज/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:26 PM IST
Himachal police jawans helped pregnant woman to reach hospital in heavy snowfall

एक ओर जहां सारे सरकारी इंतजाम बर्फबारी में जवाब दे गए, वहीं शिमला जिले की भौंट पंचायत में दर्द से कहराती गर्भवती महिला कामिनी और उसके गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे के लिए के लिए पुलिस लाइन भराड़ी के छह जवान भगवान बनकर मदद को आगे आए। 108 और अन्य एंबूलेंस सेवा ने जब बर्फ के बीच गाड़ी भेजने से इंकार कर दिया तो इन्हीं छह जवानों ने प्रसव पीड़ा से कहरा रही कामिनी (23) को कुर्सी में डंडे बांध महिला को कंबल के बीच लपेट कर दस किलोमीटर पैदल सफर कर कमला नेहरू अस्पताल समय से पहुंचाने का कार्य किया।

