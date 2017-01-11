बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोवा चुनाव में वीडियोग्राफी की जगह प्रयोग में लाई जाएगी ‘लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग’
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:44 PM IST
गोवा में आयोजित होने वाली सभी चुनावी रैलियों पर चुनाव आयोग ‘लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग’ व वेब कास्टिंग के माध्यम से निगरानी रखेगा। चुनाव आयोग के एक उच्च अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी।
गोवा के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त कुनाल ने मंगलवार को बताया कि आयोग की ओर से शहर में नियुक्त उड़न दस्ते से शहर में आयोजित होने वाली सभी रैलियों की लाइव फीड ली जा रही है। जिसे मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त, कार्यालय व जिले के मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा चेक किया जाएगा। चुनाव आयोग ने 40 विधानसभा सीटों पर स्थित सभी पोलिंग स्टेशनों में लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग करने का फैसला किया है। जिससे इन जगहों पर क्या हो रहा है, इसकी जानकारी हो सके।
कुनाल ने कहा कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया में प्रयोग होने वाली पारंपरिक वीडियोग्राफी की जगह अब लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग प्रयोग में लाई जाएगी। गोवा में अच्छी कनेक्टिविटी के चलते लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग आसानी से संभव है। गोवा में 4 फरवरी को विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं।
