बीच सड़क पर घायल तड़पते रहे और पुलिस तमाशबीन बनी रही
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 08:50 PM IST
बीच सड़क पर तड़पते रहे घायल
एसएसपी ऑफिस और जिलाधिकारी आवास से चंद कदमों की दूरी पर रविवार दोपहर तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे ऑटो ने ई-रिक्शा में टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद ई-रिक्शा और ऑटो दोनों सड़क पर पलट गए। इस दौरान आस-पास के लोगों ने किसी तरह घायलों को टेम्पो के नीचे से निकाला। लेकिन, इसके बाद करीब 10 मिनट तक घायल सड़क पर तड़ते रहे और सिविल लाइन पुलिस मौके पर तमाशबीन बनी रही।
घटना के करीब आधा घंटे बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि लिसाड़ी गेट के श्याम नगर निवासी समीर अपने परिवार के साथ टेम्पो में मुजफ्फरनगर जा रहा था। घायलों में महिला समेत छह लोगों की हालत गंभीर है जिन्हें पुलिस ने जसवंत राय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। इनमें कई लोगों की हालत ज्यादा गंभीर बताई जा रही हैं।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
