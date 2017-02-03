आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

शाह ने राहुल अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना- एक ने देश को लूटा, दूसरे ने प्रदेश को

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 02:38 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
amit Shah said, Looted the land and the looted the state

भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की चार फरवरी को होने वाली रैली के कार्यस्थल का जायजा लेने और माहौल तैयार करने पहुंचे भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने सपा सरकार पर करारा हमला बोला। शाह ने जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, 'ये दोनों शहजादे प्रदेश की जनता को लूटने में लगे हुए है, ये क्या जनता के ल‌िए विकास का कार्य करेंगे। कहा कि, एक ने देश को लूटा है तो दूसरे ने प्रदेश को लूटा है।' शाह ने राहुल गांधी को देश लूटने वाला बताया तो अखिलेश यादव को प्रदेश लूटने वाला करार दिया। इस बीच अमित शाह ने एक बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए कहा क‌ि यूपी की कानून व्यवस्था अच्छी नहीं है इसलिए हम अपनी पद यात्रा को रद्द करते हैं। शाह ने कहा क‌ि मेरठ के बदमाशों ने एक युवक की सरेआम गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। कहा कि यह यूपी में गुंडाराज का साफ उदाहरण है।
अमित शाह ने सपा-काग्रेस के गठबंधन पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा क‌ि ये दोनों शहजादे प्रदेश की जनता को ठगने में लगे हुए है। शाह ने सपा सरकार पर निशाना साधा और कहा क‌ि सपा के गुंडों ने जमीनों पर कब्जा किया। इतना ही नहीं बीते पांच सालों में 200 से ज्यादा दंगे हुए। 

पीड़ित परिवार के लोगों में आक्रोश
अमित शाह का रोड शो रद्द होने के बाद भी पीड़ित व्यापारी के परिवार से मुलाकात न करने पर लोगों ने विरोध जताया। व्यापारी सुशील वर्मा के भाई ने बताया क‌ि भाजपा सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल ने उनके घर आकर बताया था क‌ि अमित शाह तुमसे मिलेंगे।

ये था अमित शाह दौरे का प्लान
बता दें क‌ि पहले से तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार, अमित शाह पुरानी दिल्ली चुंगी से पैदल ही शारदा रोड़, कबाड़ी बाजार, अनाज मंडी, सर्राफा बाजार और वैली बाजार में व्यापारियों के बीच संपर्क करना था। जिसके बाद उन्हें दिल्‍ली रोड स्थित कंट्री इन होटल जाकर आराम करना था। वहां से अमित शाह हवाई पट्टी के लिए रवाना होते। हालांकि ब्रह्मपुरी में हुए व्यापारी हत्याकांड के बाद माहौल बिगड़ गया था जिसके बाद अमित शाह ने पद यात्रा का कार्यक्रम रद कर दिया। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

चुनाव आयोग विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 यूपी सरकार विधानसभा उत्तर प्रदेश More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जॉब का है पहला दिन? इन तरीकों से सब को करें इंप्रेस

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
first day of job gives tension here are some tips

Film Review : 'कुंग फू योगा' में थोड़ा कुंग फू पर गायब योगा

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
film review of kung fu yoga and the storyline

मिलिए 'नेपाल की सनी लियोन से', इसके बोल्ड वीडियो के दीवाने हैं करोड़ों

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Meet Nepal's Sunny Leone, the rising porn star

अंबानी के जियो से फेसबुक के जकरबर्ग की चांदी

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
facebook-users-hike-in-india-due-to-free-data-offers

बिना आंख और नाक के पैदा हुई थी ये बच्ची, कई ऑपरेशन के बाद अब दिखती है ऐसी

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Cassidy Hooper-Girl Born Without Eyes And Nose Now Goes To College

जबर ख़बर

...चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Read More

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Read

मुलायम सिंह बोले-पहले भाई शिवपाल के लिए प्रचार करूंगा, बेटा बाद में

mulayam singh will do campaign for shivpal first
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कांग्रेस के ल‌िए सीट न छोड़ने पर अड़े प्रत्याशी को सपा ने क‌िया बर्खास्त

sp sacks indrasen for not taking back nomination
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सोशल ट्रेडिंग में फंसे मेरठ के दो अरब रुपये, क्या है पूरा मामला

social trade me fase
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव में चौंका सकती है ये पार्टी, एक और पूर्व सांसद हुए शामिल

Ex MP joins RLD.
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

आपको पता है मोदी, राहुल और अखिलेश का ब्लड ग्रुप ?

sp congress and bjp top leaders how a similar blood type
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

राजस्थान: ब्रह्मा मंदिर में निकले कारतूस और जमीनों के कागजात

Land Papers and cartridge found in Brahma temple rajasthan
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top