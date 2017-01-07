आपका शहर Close

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों ने 6 से ज्यादा वाहनों में लगाई आग

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:28 PM IST
Over six vehicles set on fire by more than 30 naxals

नक्सलियों के मंसूबे नाकामPC: ANI

छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर में नक्सलियों ने 6 से ज्यादा गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले कर दिया। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, जिले के पंखाजुर इलाके में शुक्रवार की रात 30 से ज्यादा नक्सलियों ने मिलकर सड़क निर्माण में लगाए गए 6 से ज्यादा वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर दिया। 


वहीं शुक्रवार को कांकेर में ही नक्सलियों के नाकाम मंसूबे को पुलिस ने विफल कर दिया। जिले के दुर्गकोंडाल इलाके में नक्सलियों ने 100 मीटर लंबी सुरंग बिछाई थी। पुलिस ने नक्सलियों के इस मंसूबे को नाकाम कर दिया।

