बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छत्तीसगढ़ में 4 नक्सली मारे गए, एक जवान शहीद
{"_id":"58747cfb4f1c1b1829ba969d","slug":"four-naxalites-neutralised-by-security-forces-in-narayanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 4 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:49 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
PC: social media
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में सुरक्षाबलों ने 4 नक्सलियों को मार गिराया है। वहीं एक जवान भी शहीद हो गया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, मुठभेड़ के दौरान एक जवान को गोली लग गई, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। अन्य जानकारी की प्रतिक्षा है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587476854f1c1b5e2aba94bc","slug":"hritik-roshan-met-michael-jackson","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u200d\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0925\u094d\u200d\u093e\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587477f74f1c1b1529ba949b","slug":"india-a-to-take-on-england-in-1st-practice-match-under-ms-dhoni","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928' \u090f\u092e \u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587462ec4f1c1b5e2aba944e","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-fun-with-salman-khan-in-front-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0920\u0939\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58736e3f4f1c1b1929ba8df3","slug":"shani-transit-in-2017-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u0940 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0924\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0922\u0948\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587370944f1c1b577fba7d9a","slug":"kalka-koechlin-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bdy Spcl: \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f,\u0926\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5873abd34f1c1b1829ba8c69","slug":"passengers-pay-full-penalty","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941\u2019 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587398f64f1c1b577fba7eb5","slug":"complain-against-bsp-by-bjp-in-election-commission","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58707f9b4f1c1b005215c3f2","slug":"round-of-meetings-start-in-samajwadi-family-to-sort-out-feud","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u092c \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f24cb4f1c1ba70915b564","slug":"shivpal-yadav-meets-akhilesh-yadav-between-sp-fued","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092b\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f5a6b4f1c1ba70915b743","slug":"mulayam-singh-addresses-press-conference-after-meeting-with-amar-singh-and-shivpal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e, \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top