आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

टिकट वितरण से नाराज पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने भेजा इस्तीफा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:26 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Vijay Sampla offered to quit as Punjab BJP Chief

सांपला ने भेजा इस्तीफाPC: अमर उजाला

पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष विजय सांपला ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। वे सामाजिक न्याय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत से मिलने पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने गहलोत से इस्तीफे की पेशकश की।
जानकारी के मुताबिक सांपला ने मंत्री और अध्यक्ष दोनों पदों से इस्तीफा दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि विजय सांपला ने भाजपा की लिस्ट में शामिल कुछ नामों पर ऐतराज जाहिर किया है।
  वे टिकट वितरण में अनदेखी किए जाने से नाराज हैं। अपनी नाराजगी जताने के लिए सांपला ने शीर्ष नेतृत्व को इस्तीफा भेजा है। इसके बाद अमित शाह ने सांपला को दिल्ली बुलाया है।

मंगलवार को सांपला दिल्ली में अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर सकते हैं। वे थावरचंद गहलोत से मिलने उनके घर पहुंचे थे। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news punjab election punjab bjp

स्पॉटलाइट

दूसरों की शादी कराने में भी है खूब कमाई, किसी डिग्री की भी जरूरत नहीं

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Wedding Planning Has Emerged As A Bright Career Option In India

इस हीरोइन के इंटीमेट सीन पर मच सकता है बवाल, देखें इस इरॉटिक फिल्म का ट्रेलर

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vikram bhatt web series maya trailer launch

कन्या राश‌ि में गुरु और चन्‍द्रमा का संयोग, आज आपके ल‌िए क‌ितना भाग्यशाली रहेगा

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
daily Rashiphal 17th January

इस एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें और अपनी बॉडी को लेकर बोल दी ये बात

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
nargis fakhri share bold photos on social media

17 साल की लड़की के इश्क में पड़े थे जावेद अख्तर, शादी के समय रहने को घर तक नहीं था

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
birthday speacial story of javed akhtar

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Read

सपा में दो राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष! मुलायम की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगा अखिलेश का बोर्ड

akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पार्टी और साइक‌िल पर कब्जा म‌िलने के बाद मुलायम से म‌िलने पहुंचे अख‌िलेश

after getting cycle akhilesh yadav meets mulayam singh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव से पहले अमर सिंह ने छोड़ा देश, जानें- कहां गए

amar singh goes to singapore for treatment.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पटना हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 24 पहुंची

Boat capsize in Patna, 20 killed
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चयन आयोग ने न्‍यूड फोटो सहित युवती को भेजा एडमिट कार्ड

Bihar SSC releases admit card with nude photo
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿