बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टिकट वितरण से नाराज पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने भेजा इस्तीफा
{"_id":"587db1264f1c1b3603eff94a","slug":"vijay-sampla-offered-to-quit-as-punjab-bjp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0924\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:26 AM IST
सांपला ने भेजा इस्तीफा
PC: अमर उजाला
पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष विजय सांपला ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। वे सामाजिक न्याय मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत से मिलने पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने गहलोत से इस्तीफे की पेशकश की।
जानकारी के मुताबिक सांपला ने मंत्री और अध्यक्ष दोनों पदों से इस्तीफा दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि विजय सांपला ने भाजपा की लिस्ट में शामिल कुछ नामों पर ऐतराज जाहिर किया है।
वे टिकट वितरण में अनदेखी किए जाने से नाराज हैं। अपनी नाराजगी जताने के लिए सांपला ने शीर्ष नेतृत्व को इस्तीफा भेजा है। इसके बाद अमित शाह ने सांपला को दिल्ली बुलाया है।
मंगलवार को सांपला दिल्ली में अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर सकते हैं। वे थावरचंद गहलोत से मिलने उनके घर पहुंचे थे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587cab974f1c1b332defeefe","slug":"wedding-planning-has-emerged-as-a-bright-career-option-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"587dacb44f1c1b3703eff5cb","slug":"vikram-bhatt-web-series-maya-trailer-launch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0907\u0930\u0949\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587cb1124f1c1b3503efed70","slug":"daily-rashiphal-17th-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0906\u091c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587d9baf4f1c1b3703eff580","slug":"nargis-fakhri-share-bold-photos-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587ca0b74f1c1b332defeec2","slug":"birthday-speacial-story-of-javed-akhtar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"17 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587c9e314f1c1b233aefe31e","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-name-plate-in-sp-office-as-sp-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937! \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u092e\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a6d6c4f1c1b982dba7dca","slug":"49000-come-in-account-without-permission-of-account-hoder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f 49 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cce374f1c1b332deff032","slug":"after-getting-cycle-akhilesh-yadav-meets-mulayam-singh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b6ba04f1c1b3703efe13c","slug":"amar-singh-goes-to-singapore-for-treatment","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a452b4f1c1b5724ba861f","slug":"boat-casize-in-patna-17-killed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e 24 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5878965e4f1c1b7940ba91f1","slug":"bihar-ssc-releases-admit-card-with-nude-photo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092f\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top