एक राजा के अनोखे बीमारी की कहानी, देखिए 'गुलिस्तान' नाटक का मंचन
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 12:38 AM IST
'गुलिस्तान' नाटक का मंचन
PC: अमर उजाला
सेवा ड्रामा रपेट्री कंपनी की ओर से प्ले गुलिस्तान का आयोजन किया गया। डॉ. पी. चंद्रशेखर निर्देशन में खेले गए इस नाटक का मंचन टैगोर थिएटर में शनिवार को किया गया।
नाटक में दिखाया गया कि एक राजा को गंभीर बीमारी हो जाती है। राजा की देखभाल कर रहा युनान का चिकित्सक दल कहता है कि इस रोग की कोई दवा नहीं है। चिकित्सक कहते हैं कि अगर किसी स्वस्थ मनुष्य का कलेेजा मिल जाए तो राजा की बिमारी ठीक हो सकती है।
इसके बाद उस मनुष्य की तलाश शुरू हो जाती है। यह तलाश एक किसान के बेटे पर जाकर खत्म हो जाती है। इसके लिए एक मोटी रकम किसान के परिवार को देकर संतुष्ट कर दिया जाता है।
इसके बाद जब लड़के को मारने की बारी आती है तो वह आसमान की ओर देखकर कुछ कहने लगता है। इस पर राजा उससे पूछता है कि तुमने ऊपर देखकर क्या कहा बताओ। तब वह युवक राजा से कहता कि मेरे मां बाप ने मुझे आपको सौंप दिया। राजा भी यहीं है, लेकिन मुझे यहां से न्याय मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है, इसलिए भगवान से पूछ रहा हूं कि मेरा क्या कसूर है। यह बात राजा के मन को छू जाती है और वह उस युवक को आजाद कर देता है और कुछ देर बाद ही राजा को स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिलने लगता है।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
