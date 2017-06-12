बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IIT-JEE: इस टॉपर ने डोरेमॉन देख खुद को रखा टेंशन से दूर
Updated Mon, 12 Jun 2017 01:18 AM IST
तनाव दूर करने के लिए डोरेमॉन कार्टून देखने वाले सर्वेश मेहतानी के सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर बनने का सपने को नए पंख लग गए। उन्होंने न केवल अपने परिवार, स्कूल का नाम रोशन किया बल्कि पंचकूला का ना भी देश भर के एजूकेशन सिटी में शुमार करा दिया।
