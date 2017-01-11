आपका शहर Close

सिख गुरु पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी से भड़के लोग

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अंबाला

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 04:09 PM IST
Sikh Guru undignified comment on the fierce people

पु‌लिसPC: अमर उजाला

सिख गुरु पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी करने व सिखों के बारे में अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने पर सिख समाज में रोष फैल गया। फेसबुक पर आई पोस्ट से यह बवाल मचा। 
पुलिस ने मंगलवार देर रात इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। एक युवक के नाम से फेसबुक पर पोस्ट आई है। इसमें सिख गुरु और उनके परिवार के बारे में अशोभनीय टिप्पणी की गई है। 

बताया जाता है कि आरोपी व्यक्ति अंबाला सिटी का रहने वाला है। पोस्ट पढ़कर सिख समाज के लोग भड़क गए।  चौकी प्रभारी रजनीश ने बताया कि रजत नाम के एक युवक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
