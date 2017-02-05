बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पैरों में जूता नहीं लेकिन जज्बा ऐसा, पहले चुनाव से अब तक हर बार डाला वोट
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 10:48 AM IST
वोट डालने से कभी नहीं चूके शतायु श्रीराम महंत
PC: अमर उजाला
उम्र 100 साल, पैरों में चप्पल पहल कर ये हैं श्रीराम महंत। सौ साल की उम्र में भी शामचौरासी के कस्बा हरियाना के निवासी श्रीराम महंत वोट डालना नहीं भूलते। महंत बिना सहारे के ठीक से चल भी नहीं पाते।
इसके बावजूद वे अपने पोते और उसके दोस्त का सहारा लेकर धीमे धीमे चलते हुए गोस्वामी गणेश दत्त सनातन धर्म कालेज स्थित बूथ नंबर 77 पर वोट डालने पहुंचे। पेशे से हकीम रहे शतायु श्रीराम महंत ने बताया कि वह देश के आजाद होने के बाद हुए पहले आम चुनाव से लगातार वोट डालते आ रहे हैं।
भी किसी भी चुनाव में वोट डालने से नहीं चूके। उनका पोता सकीरत रियाड़ अपने दोस्त नरोत्तम पराशर के साथ सहारा देकर अपने दादा श्रीराम महंत को लेकर मतदान केंद्र पहुंचा।
