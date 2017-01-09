आपका शहर Close

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग: ओलंपियन रेसल ने सिहाग को हराया, मंगेतर भी जीते

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:30 AM IST
sakshi malik defeated manju sihag in pro wrestling league match

ओलंपिक मेडल विजेता पहलवान साक्षी मलिकPC: फाइल फोटो

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग में रविवार को हिसार की खिलाड़ी मंजू सिहाग को ओलंपियन पहलवान ने हरा दिया, वहीं ओलंपियन के मंगेतर भी जीते। सिहाग दिल्ली की ओर से खेल रही ओलंपिक ब्रांज मेडल विजेता साक्षी मलिक से 10-0 से हार गई। मंजू सिहाग ने 58 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में साक्षी मलिक से मुकाबला किया। लेकिन साक्षी मलिक की तकनीक के सामने साक्षी पॉइंट बनाने में असफल रही। जिस कारण मंजू को अपने दूसरे मैच में शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।
मंजू अपने पहले मैच में भी हिसार की पूजा ढांडा से बड़े अंतर से परास्त हुई थी। वहीं पंजाब टीम की ओर से ही प्रतियोगिता में भाग ले रही हिसार की निर्मला बूरा का मैच ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता मारिया स्टाडनिक के साथ होना था। लेकिन पंजाब ने टॉस जीतने का लाभ लेते हुए निर्मला बूरा के मैच को ब्लॉक कर दिया। यह मैच 48 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग के लिये होना था।

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग में साक्षी मलिक के साथ उनके मंगेतर सत्यव्रत ने पंजाब की ओर से खेल रहे कृष्ण कुमार के खिलाफ जीत हासिल की। दिल्ली की ओर से इन दोनों ने टीम में जीत दर्ज की। लेकिन बाकी पांच मुकाबले हारने पर पंजाब ने दिल्ली को 5-2 से हराने में सफलता प्राप्त की।
