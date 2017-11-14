बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राधे मां मामलाः SSP पर हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों की अवहेलना के आरोप, सफाई दी
{"_id":"5a0a7f384f1c1baf678bb635","slug":"radhe-maa-case-kapurthala-ssp-submit-reply-in-punjab-haryana-highcourt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0927\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 SSP \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:59 AM IST
राधे मां
राधे मां के मामले में एसएसपी पर पंजाब हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों की अवहेलना करने के आरोप लगे हैं। इससे जुड़ी याचिका पर कल सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान एसएसपी ने अपनी सफाई पेश करते हुए जवाब दिया। एसएसपी ने कहा कि उन्हें आदेश की प्रति नहीं मिली थी, इसलिए उसका पालन नहीं हुई। वहीं याची ने भी कोर्ट को अपना जवाब सौंपा है। साथ ही आरोप लगाया है कि एसएसपी ने कोर्ट को गुमराह किया।
हाईकोर्ट ने दोनों के जवाब को रिकार्ड पर लेते हुए सुनवाई 10 जनवरी तक स्थगित कर दी। याचिका दाखिल करते हुए सुरिंदर मित्तल ने बताया था कि वर्ष 2015 में हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर उन्होंने कहा था कि राधे मां धर्म के नाम पर लोगों को बहका कर रही हैं। वे खुद को मां दुर्गा का अवतार बताती हैं। अक्सर ही वे हाथ में त्रिशूल लिए मां दुर्गा का वेश धारणकर जागरण के कार्यक्रमों में पहुंच जाती हैं। मामले को लेकर याची ने एसएसपी कपूरथला को शिकायत भी दी गई थी, परंतु कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।
इसके बाद याची ने आरटीआई के माध्यम से जानकारी जुटाई। इसी बीच एक महिला ने उन्हें मुंबई से कॉल किया और बताया कि राधे मां उसके पति के साथ मिलकर उसे प्रताड़ित कर रही हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें राधे मां के खिलाफ खुद सबूत चाहिए। जब राधे मां उर्फ सुखविंदर कौर को इस बारे में पता चला तो उन्होंने याची को लालच दिलवाया कि वे ऐसा न करें। जब याची नहीं माना तो इसके बाद अचानक एक रात उसे राधे मां का फोन आया।
याची से उन्होंने खुद पूछा कि उसे क्या चाहिए, जो चाहिए उसे मिल जाएगा। याची ने इससे इनकार कर दिया। राधे मां से जब उसने पूछा कि आखिर बार-बार कॉल क्यों करती हो, तो उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें याची की कॉलर ट्यून पसंद है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह याची को पसंद करती हैं। याची ने इन सभी कॉल की रिकार्डिंग कर ली और कहा कि यदि अब उसे परेशान किया गया तो वह इसे पुलिस को दे देगा। इसके बाद उसे धमकियां दी जाने लगी।
इन सभी मामलों को एसएसपी के संज्ञान में लाया गया और उनसे राधे मां के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की अपील की गई। एसएसपी की ओर से जब कोई कदम नहीं उठाया गया तो हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की गई।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0992a84f1c1bd1538bcb17","slug":"golmaal-again-makes-five-records-with-box-office-collection-crossing-300-crore-mark-worldwide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a082b754f1c1bee688bacd4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-bandgi-kalra-is-the-strong-competitor-of-hina-khan-in-dressing-sense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: Kiss \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0a73e04f1c1bd9798bc3e3","slug":"yamuna-express-way-will-be-one-way-for-three-days","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0928-\u0935\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0935\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0972444f1c1b86698bb29a","slug":"akhilesh-largest-statue-built-krishna-cost-weight-john-finger-teeth-will-be-suppressed-under","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924-\u0935\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a06fe1c4f1c1b0d698bae00","slug":"baby-girl-born-to-aishwarya-abhishek-cm-raman-singh-becomes-grandfather","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a6b264f1c1bce408b6911","slug":"j-k-encounter-between-security-forces-and-terrorists-underway-in-kulgam-and-awantipora","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0902\u0924\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0941\u0920\u092d\u0947\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a09c8a54f1c1b7a548bca42","slug":"nitish-says-tejashwi-is-child-lalu-counters-and-says-tejashwi-is-uncle-of-nitish","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917 \u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07fcf14f1c1b79548bca30","slug":"madhya-pradesh-chitrakoot-by-election-congress-candidate-leading-over-bjps","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!