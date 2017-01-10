बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेहतरीन आर्ट वर्क 'कलर्स ऑन कैनवास' प्रदर्शनी का समापन
{"_id":"5873dc234f1c1ba16bba82f3","slug":"punjab-kala-bhawan-sector-10-chandigarh-event-painting-exhibition","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915 '\u0915\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0938' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 12:23 AM IST
रिचा स्याल के आर्ट वर्क को मिला सम्मान
पंजाब कला भवन में कलर्स ऑन कैनवास प्रदर्शनी का सोमवार को समापन हुआ। इस पंाच दिवसीय प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन स्पंदन आर्ट्स एग्जिबिशन की ओर से किया गया। कलर्स ऑन कैनवास में 10 महिलाआें के आर्ट वर्क को दिखाया गया है। इनमें भारत से आठ और विदेश से दो महिलाआें ने हिस्सा लिया था। जिन्हाेंने अपना अलग-अलग आर्ट वर्क को इस प्रदर्शनी में रखा।
पांच दिवसीय प्रदर्शनी के बाद ज्यूरी ने सभी महिला कलाकाराें के आर्ट वर्क को बारीकी से देखा और अंत में तीन बेस्ट कलाकाराें को चुना गया। इनमें पहले दो स्थान चंडीगढ़ और तीसरा स्थान पर मुंबई के कलाकारों को मिले। चंडीगढ़ की महिला रिचा स्याल का पहला स्थान मिला। इनके आर्ट वर्क में मदरहुड के साथ पिता और पुत्री के रिश्ते को दिखाया गया है।
दूसरे स्थान पर रही चंडीगढ़ की वंदना मल्होत्रा के आर्ट वर्क में पेपर वाटर कलर के जरिए फूलाें को दिखाया। तीसरे स्थान पर ही मुंबई की ग्रैसी के आर्ट वर्क में कैनवास पर बर्ड्स और नेचर को दर्शाया। इस अवसर पर स्पंदन आर्ट्स एग्जिबिशन के क्यूरेटर एवं ऑर्गेनाईजर अनंत विकास ने बताया कि हमारा संगठन युवा कलाकाराें को एक प्लेटफार्म उपलब्ध करवाता है। टैलेंट युवाओं के आर्ट वर्क को इस तरह के प्लेटफार्म के जरिए प्रमोट करते हैं।
