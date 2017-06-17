आपका शहर Close

पुलिस वालों की कस्टडी से कैदी फरार, फिल्मी स्टाइल में अंजाम दी गई वारदात

सर्वेश कुमार/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 02:37 PM IST
prisoner escaped from police custody in panchkula

डेमो पिक

अंबाला से पंचकूला पेशी पर लाया गया कैदी बड़े ही फिल्मी स्टाइल में पुलिस की कस्टडी से फरार हो गया और सभी बस देखते रह गए। चार पांच युवक बाइक पर आए फायरिंग की, उधर कैदी ने पुलिस वालों की आंखों में मिर्ची झोंकी और फरार हो गया।
घटना हरियाणा के पंचकूला की है। खबर फैलते ही पुलिस विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है। फरार हुए कैदी की पहचान दीपक के रूप में हुई है। उसे अंबाला सेंट्रल जेल से पेश के लिए लाया गया था। उसके बाद पंचकूला के सेक्टर 6 स्थित नागरिक अस्पताल में एमआरआई कराने के लिए लाया गया तो अस्पताल से चौकी मात्र 50 मीटर की दूरी पर कुछ युवक उसे भगाकर ले गए।

बताया जा रहा है कि युवक बाइक और कार में सवार होकर आए थे। उन्होंने राउंड फायर किए और कैदी दीपक ने पुलिस वालों की आंखों में मिर्च फेंक दी, जिसके कारण पुलिस वालों की हालत खराब हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि  बरवाला और पिंजौर में लूट के मामलों में दीपक सेंट्रल जेल में बंद था। फिलहाल फरार कैदी की तलाश में छापेमारी की जा रही है।
