प्रकाश कमेटी की रिपोर्ट का रिव्यू करेगी सरकारी कमेटी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 12:59 AM IST
Prakash Singh Committee report, government has constituted a committee.

पहली बार जसिया धरने में शामिल हुए कई गांवों के जाटPC: amar ujala

हरियाणा जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन के दौरान हुई हिंसा के दौरान अफसरों की भूमिका की जांच के लिए गठित प्रकाश सिंह कमेटी की जांच रिपोर्ट पर सरकार ने एक और कमेटी गठित कर दी है। प्रकाश कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के बाद अब इस कमेटी की रिपोर्ट अहम होगी। मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में चार अधिकारियों की यह कमेटी प्रकाश सिंह की सिफारिशों का रिव्यू करेगी। इसके बाद यह तय किया जाएगा कि अफसरों की भूमिका सही थी या गलत। हालांकि सरकार अभी तक प्रकाश सिंह कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कई बड़े फैसले ले चुकी है, लेकिन अब जो कमेटी गठित हुई है उसकी सिफारिशें अहम होंगी।
मालूम हो कि हाल ही में हरियाणा में जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन के दौरान ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरतने पर दो डीएसपी पर गाज गिरी है। प्रदेश की मनोहर लाल खट्टर सरकार ने प्रकाश सिंह कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर दोनों डीएसपी को चार्जशीट करने की तैयारी की है। अब इनके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। आंदोलन के दौरान हुई हिंसा में करोड़ों रुपये का नुकसान हुआ था। सबसे अधिक तबाही उपद्रवियों ने रोहतक में मचाई थी।

बदल दिए गए थे डीजीपी 
प्रकाश कमेटी की रिपोर्ट में बेबाक टिप्पणियों के आधार पर सरकार ने अफसराें पर कार्रवाई की थी। इसके तहत तत्कालीन होम सेक्रेट्री को हटाया गया था और डीजीपी यशपाल सिंघल को सरकार ने बदल दिया था। इसके अलावा भी कई अधिकारियों को सस्पेंड किया था और कई को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा था।
