सुखना लेक तक पाइप बिछाने का काम पूरा, अब छोड़ा जाएगा पानी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 09:20 AM IST
pipe line work to save sukhna lake completed, water will left on 17 january

सुखना लेक बचाने के लिए पाइप लाइन डालने का काम

सुखना लेक को बचाने के लिए की जा रही कवायद पूरी हो गई है। अब इसमें राहत की बूंदें यानी पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। 17 जनवरी को सुबह 10 बजे लेक में पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। नगर निगम की पीने की पाइप लाइन से ही यह पानी सुखना में छोड़ा जाएगा। इसके लिए गोल्फ रेंज के साथ-साथ पाइप लाइन बिछाई गई है। पाइप लाइन बिछाने और मशीनों को अपग्रेड करने पर लगभग 30 लाख रुपये का खर्च आया है।
पानी का प्रेशर बढ़ाने के लिए कई ट्यूबवेल की मोटर को बदला गया है। नगर निगम की इस लाइन में कई ट्यूबवेल कनेक्ट हैं। जिनका पानी इसमें उपलब्ध रहता है। इस पूरी सप्लाई को सुखना में मोड़ दिया जाएगा। पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट से 15 जनवरी तक का समय पाइप लाइन बिछाकर पानी शुरू करने के लिए दिया है। लेकिन दो दिन बारिश के कारण काम धीमा रहा और अब 17 जनवरी से पानी डाला जाएगा।

इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सर्दियों में इस पाइप लाइन का कम इस्तेमाल होता है। जिस कारण सर्दियों में इससे पानी सुखना लेक में डाला जा सकता है। हर सर्दियों में ऐसा हो सकता है। इसलिए इस लाइन को पक्के तौर पर बिछा दिया गया है।

 
