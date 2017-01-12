आपका शहर Close

सुखना लेक को बचाने के लिए कवायद शुरू, किया जा रहा है ये काम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:00 PM IST
pipe line planting work on progress to save sukhna lake chandigarh

सुखना लेक बचाने के लिए पाइप लाइन डालने का काम

चंडीगढ़ की लाइफलाइन सुखना लेक को सूखने से बचाने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। इसके लिए एक काम तेजी से चल रहा है। पानी डालने के लिए गोल्फ क्लब और रेंज के बीच वाली सड़क किनारे पाइप लाइन बिछाई जा रही है। पाइप लाइन बिछाने का अधिकतर काम पूरा भी हो चुका है। सुखना लेक के ट्रैक पर भी पाइप लाइन बिछाने के बाद कवर कर दिया गया है और पाइप को सुखना लेक में डाल दिया गया है।
करीब 100 मीटर एरिया में ही पाइप लाइन बिछानी बाकी है। इस एरिया में लाइन बिछते ही पाइप लाइन को मेन लाइन से जोड़ दिया जाएगा। शहर को पीने के लिए जिस पानी की सप्लाई मिलती है उसी लाइन में इसे जोड़ा जाएगा। नगर निगम की इस लाइन में कई ट्यूबवेल कनेक्ट हैं। जिनका पानी इसमें उपलब्ध रहता है। इस पूरी सप्लाई को सुखना में मोड़ दिया जाएगा।

पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट से 15 जनवरी तक का समय पाइप लाइन बिछाकर पानी शुरू करने के लिए लिया गया है। हाईकोर्ट की सख्ती को देखते हुए समय सीमा में ही पानी शुरू होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट की टीम इस काम में जुटी हुई है। इस पाइप लाइन को बिछाने के पीछे तर्क दिया गया था कि  सर्दियों में इस पाइप लाइन का कम इस्तेमाल होता है। जिस कारण सर्दियों में इससे पानी सुखना लेक में डाला जा सकता है।

इससे पहले हाईकोर्ट ने सुखना को बचाने के लिए लोगों से विकल्प मांगे थे। जिसमें रज्जीपुर के पास बहने वाले बरसाती नाले को भी पाइप लाइन के जरिए मोड़कर सुखना में डालने के विकल्प पर विचार हुआ था। इसके अलावा टर्शरी वॉटर को ट्रीटमेंट के बाद इसमें बीओडी-सीओडी लेवल कम कर सुखना में डालने पर भी चर्चा हुई।

साथ ही पटियाला की राव से भी पाइप लाइन बिछाने की बात चली। लेकिन आखिर में इन सभी विकल्पों में से पहले ट्यूबवेल के जरिए ही पानी डालना ठीक समझा गया।
