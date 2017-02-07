आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

पंजाब में 48 पोलिंग बूथों पर दोबारा होगा मतदान

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:49 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
notification of re-polling for assembly election 2017 on 48 booths of punjab

पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव 2017

पंजाब में 48 पोलिंग बूथों पर फिर से विधानसभा चुनाव मतदान 2017 कराए जाने का फैसला लिया गया है। इसमें 32 पोलिंग स्टेशन विधानसभा के और 16 अमृतसर लोकसभा के हैं।
मतदान 9 फरवरी को होगा और इसके पीछे ईवीएम में खराबी को बड़ी वजह बताया जा रहा है। मतदान का समय सुबह 8 से सायं पांच बजे तक होगा। इसके लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं।

चुनाव आयोग ने मजीठा, मुक्तसर, मोगा और सरदूलगढ़ विधानसभा हलकों सहित 48 केंद्रों पर पुनर्मतदान कराए जाने के आदेश दिए हैं। मजीठा में 12, मोगा में एक, मुक्तसर में नौ, सरदूलगढ़ में चार, संगरूर में छह पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर मतदान होगा।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
आगे पढ़ें

मतदान वाले दिन ईवीएम ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

polling re polling re polling at punjab re polling at 48 booths More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

वैलेंटाइन डे पर इस पेड़ की पूजा करने से मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, जान‌िए इस 'ट्री' तक पहुंचने का रास्ता

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
how to get a girlfriend by worshipping a tree

संजय दत्त की फिल्म से डरी हीरोइन, कहा, 'फिल्म में मेरे और अपने अफेयर का जिक्र मत करना'

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Madhuri scared of Sanjay Dutt's biopic ?

पिज्जा खाने के शौकीन हैं तो ये बातें जरूर पढ़ लें, फायदे में रहेंगे

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
side effects of pizza

Valentine Spcl: गुलाब का हर रंग कुछ कहता है, जानें इनका मतलब

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
different rose colors and meaning

महाश‌िवरात्र‌ि से पहले जान लीज‌िए भगवान श‌िव के पांच पुत्रों के रहस्य

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
mystery about five son of god shiva

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

Most Read

3700 करोड़ की ठगी: सनी लियोनी के नाम का केक, राष्ट्रपति भवन को गच्चा, कारनामे और भी

biggest online fraud of 3700 crore: all about the scam and scamster you need to know
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला हिमाचल, घरों से बाहर भागे लोग

Earthquake tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

राहुल-अखिलेश की सभा से पहले सूटकेस के साथ पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध, मचा हड़कंप

akhilesh yadav rahul ghandi in kanpur
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कई भाजपा नेता सपा में शामिल, पार्टी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

bjp leader joins samajwadi party
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कानपुर में ये क्या कह गए राहुल गांधी...

rahul akhilesh joint public meeting at kanpur
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम ने पुत्रमोह में किया शिवपाल का अपमान, उठाएंगे भारी नुकसान: मायावती

mayawati says about mulayam
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top