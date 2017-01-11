आपका शहर Close

मुस्लिम व्यक्ति ने किया धर्म परिवर्तन, मंदिर जाकर अपनाया हिंदू धर्म

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अंबाला कैंट

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:25 PM IST
Muslim man changed his religion, adopted Hindu religion

धर्म परिवर्तन

एफसीआई में लेबर सुपरवाइजर पद पर तैनात एक मुस्लिम व्यक्ति ने हिंदू धर्म अपना लिया है। अभी उसके परिवार ने धर्म परिवर्तन नहीं किया है।
 हिंदू तख्त के प्रचारक वीरेश शांडिल्य ने दावा किया है उसके मुसलमान दोस्त ने ही हिंदू धर्म अपनाया है और जल्द ही उसका परिवार भी हिंदू धर्म अपनाएगा। 

शांडिल्य ने कहा कि उसके दोस्त ने मंदिर में जाकर पूजा अर्चना कर स्वेच्छा से बिना किसी दबाव के हिंदू धर्म अपनाया है।
लेबर सुपरवाइजर ने भी धर्म परिवर्तन की पुष्टि

