'वोटरों को जेजे सिंह की धमकी निंदनीय, कोई इस स्तर तक नहीं गिरा'

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 07:46 PM IST
"JJ Singh threatened voters malleable, not a drop to this level '

कैप्टन अमरिंदर और जेजे सिंह

पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रधान कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पटियाला से अकाली उम्मीदवार जनरल जेजे सिंह पर आरोप लगाया है कि उन्होंने वोटरों को धमकी दी। 
उन्होंने कहा है कि यह निंदनीय है। जेजे सिंह ने कहा था कि चुनाव जीतने के बाद उन लोगों के कोई काम नहीं करेंगे, जिन्होंने उनका समर्थन नहीं किया। 

कैप्टन ने कहा कि यह जीत या हार की नहीं, बल्कि उन लोकतांत्रिक स्तंभों की बात है, जिन पर यह देश खड़ा है। 
'कोई विरोधी इस स्तर तक नहीं गिरा'
