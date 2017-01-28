आपका शहर Close

हीरा नेगी की हार के चलते क्रास वोटिंग करने वालों की जांच शुरू

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 03:12 PM IST
Investigation start who did cross voting in election

संजय टंडन PC: अमर उजाला

नगर निगम की वित्त एवं अनुबंध कमेटी के चुनाव में जिन दो पार्षदों ने क्रास वोटिंग की है उनकी पहचान करने के लिए पार्टी की ओर से जांच शुरू कर दी गई।
वीरवार को मेयर आशा जसवाल के घर बैठक हुई, भाजपा अध्यक्ष संजय टंडन क्रास वोटिंग करने वालों की पहचान के लिए जांच की जिम्मेदारी महासचिव चंद्रशेखर को दी है। 

बैठक में उन छह पार्षदों ने भी भाग लिया जिनके नाम हीरा नेगी को वोट डालने के लिए तय किए गए थे। लेकिन हीरा नेगी को 4 पार्षदों ने ही वोट डाला। ऐसे में भाजपा का कहना है कि इन छह में से ही दो ने क्रास वोटिंग की है जिस कारण हीरा नेगी चुनाव नहीं जीत पाई।

 इस दौरान हीरा नेगी ने कहा कि उन्हें सिर्फ इंसाफ चाहिए मालूम हो कि साल 2015 में भी हीरा नेगी को भाजपा के अपने पार्षदों ने ही क्रास वोटिंग करके हराया था।
