दो या अधिक बेटियों वाली महिलाओं को दिखाई जाएगी 'दंगल', शेड्यूल
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:14 PM IST
दंगल
बेटियों की सफलता पर बनी एक्टर आमिर खान की फिल्म 'दंगल' अब दो या दो से अधिक महिलाओं को मुफ्त में दिखाई जाएगी। फिल्म का खर्च महिला एवं बाल कल्याण विभाग उठाएगा। इसके लिए विभाग ने शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है।
महिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी किरण परूथी ने बताया कि जींद के रेडरॉक्स सिनेमा में महिलाओं को दंगल फिल्म दिखाई जाएगी। पांच जनवरी को नरवाना के एक व दो सर्कल तथा उचाना खंड की महिलाओं को दंगल फिल्म दिखाई जाएगी।
छह जनवरी को जींद ग्रामीण तथा शहरी सर्कल तथा जुलाना खंड की महिलाओं को इस सिनेमा में दंगल दिखाई जाएगी। सात जनवरी को पिल्लूखेड़ा, सफीदों तथा अलेवा खंड की महिलाओं को बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओं के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए यह फिल्म दिखाई जाएगी।
जिन महिलाओं ने एक बेटी होने के बाद नलबंदी करा रखी है उन्हें भी फिल्म दिखाई जाएगी। वहीं बुधवार को कंडेला खाप के प्रतिनिधियों ने दंगल फिल्म देखी।
स्पॉटलाइट
