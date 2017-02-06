बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीआरपीएफ की सुरक्षा में EVM, पैरा मिल्ट्री फोर्स की 38 कंपनियां यूपी रवाना
सीआरपीएफ की सुरक्षा में EVM
मतदान होने के बाद पैरा मिल्ट्री फोर्स की वापसी शुरू हो गई है। जालंधर भेजी गई पैरा मिल्ट्री फोर्स की 38 कंपनियां उत्तर प्रदेश रवाना हो गई हैं, ताकि वहां भी मतदान शांतमयी करवाया जा सके। ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल का दस्ता जालंधर भेजा गया है, जिनके हवाले ईवीएम सील कर लॉक कर दी गई है।
चुनाव के लिए अलग-अलग स्थानों से पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों के दस्ते जालंधर भेजे गए थे। इसमें हरियाणा पुलिस के अलावा रेलवे प्रोटेक्शन फोर्स, इंडियन तिब्बत बार्डर पुलिस फोर्स के अलावा अर्द्धसैनिक सुरक्षा बलों के काफी जवान थे। कुल 19 कंपनियां जालंधर सिटी और देहात एरिया में तैनात की गई थी। शांतमयी चुनाव करवाने के बाद यह टीमें वापस रवाना हो गई हैं। एडीसी पी हेडक्वार्टर अमनीत कौंडल ने बताया कि केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल के छह सेक्शन उनके पास जालंधर पहुंच गए हैं, जो सील की गई ईवीएम की सुरक्षा करेंगे।
