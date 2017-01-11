बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चाइनीज डोर पकड़ने का प्लान, बनाई गई 8 टीमें
{"_id":"58761d134f1c1b8327ba7cb5","slug":"door-chinese-fishing-plan-created-8-teams","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0940\u091c \u0921\u094b\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 8 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 05:24 PM IST
चाइनीज मांझे
PC: अमर उजाला
जिले में चाइना डोर पकड़ने के लिए आठ टीमों का गठन किया गया है। यह जानकारी बुधवार को डीसी अमित कुमार ने पत्रकार वार्ता में दी।
उन्होंने बताया यह टीम दबिश देकर चाइना डोर का प्रयोग करने वालेां को पकडे़ंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले तो दुकानदारों पर ही कार्रवाई की जा रही थी, अब को व्यक्ति चाइना डोर से पतंगबाजी करते हुए पाया गया तो उस पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
उन्होंने कहा कि टीमें घर-घर जाकर चेकिंग करेगी। उन्होंने कहा लोग चाइन डोर का प्रयोग न करें और कहीं बिक रही है तो इसकी जानकारी जिला प्रशासन को दें।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587605914f1c1b1629baa53c","slug":"karachi-teen-pacer-creates-history-takes-10-wickets-in-an-innings-for-just-12-runs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 50 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0915\u093e\u090f 10 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5876210a4f1c1b577fba98e4","slug":"urmila-matondkar-quit-from-bollywood-and-enjoy-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0942\u0902 '\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924' \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875fac34f1c1be165baa096","slug":"women-must-sleep-more-than-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5876083d4f1c1b1529baa41b","slug":"salman-khan-angry-on-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0930'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5875e0ee4f1c1b912bba80ed","slug":"special-story-about-actress-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"53 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5875fca54f1c1b922bba8270","slug":"shoe-hurled-at-punjab-cm-parkash-singh-badal-during-a-sangat-darshan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875fb6f4f1c1b1629baa4c2","slug":"mulayam-singh-depart-for-delhi-with-shivpal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875dbea4f1c1bab78ba82c1","slug":"akhilesh-and-congress-may-go-to-alliance-way","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936, \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587505174f1c1bb037ba89f7","slug":"akhilesh-group-considers-him-as-sp-chief-of-party-announces-mlc-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0932\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5874a1a84f1c1b1729ba96a4","slug":"talk-between-mulayam-singh-and-akhilesh-after-meeting","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top