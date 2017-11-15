बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्मॉग: सीएम खट्टर से मिलने के लिए दिल्ली से निकले CM केजरीवाल
{"_id":"5a0bd1774f1c1b72548bd266","slug":"delhi-cm-arvind-kejriwal-meeting-with-haryana-cm-manohar-lal-khattar-on-smog","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0949\u0917: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0916\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 CM \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:02 AM IST
सीएम केजरीवाल का काफिला
दिल्ली और एनसीआर में फैले प्रदूषण पर बातचीत करने के लिए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, हरियाणा सीएम खट्टर से मिलने के लिए निकल गए हैं। केजरीवाल और खट्टर दोनों मिलकर प्रदूषण को लेकर स्थाई समाधान निकालने पर चर्चा करेंगे। दोनों की मुलाकात दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे के बीच हरियाणा सचिवालय में होगी। बता दें कि प्रदूषण के मुद्दे पर पंजाब, हरियाणा और दिल्ली में राजनीति गर्माई हुई है और तीनों प्रदेश की सरकारे एक दूसरे को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही हैं।
केजरीवाल ने प्रदूषण के लिए हरियाणा और पंजाब के किसानों द्वारा जलाई जा रही पराली को ठहराया था। यह सुनकर पंजाब और हरियाणा के नेता भड़क गए और उन्होंने केजरीवाल पर जमकर निशाना साधा था। हरियाणा के मंत्री अनिल विज ने तो ये तक कह दिया था कि केजरीवाल पूरे साल प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए कुछ नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन जब किसानों की कटाई का समय आता है तो उन्हें प्रदूषण की याद आ जाती है।
