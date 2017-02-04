आपका शहर Close

पंजाब चुनाव: वोट डालने गई महिला को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हलवारा (लुधियाना)

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 05:48 PM IST
Women death at polling booth in ludhiana due to heart attack
विधानसभा चुनाव दौरान हलका रायकोट में पोलिंग के दौरान वोट डालने आई महिला की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुलापति रायकोट निवासी परमजीत कौर (61) सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल में बने बूथ नंबर 130 में वोट डालने के लिए लाइन में खड़ी थी। इसी बीच उसे दिल का दौरा पड़ गया। प्राथमिक सहायता देकर उसे प्राइवेट अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। 
