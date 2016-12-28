आपका शहर Close

ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर यूपी के युवक ने दी जान, फार्मा कंपनी में कार्यरत था

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कालका(पंचकूला)

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 06:16 PM IST
up boy committed suicide under cutting train at kalka of panchkula

युवक का शवPC: demo pic

यूपी निवासी युवक ने रेलगाड़ी के आगे कूद अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। मंगलवार देर रात उसका शव ट्रैक से बरामद हुआ। कालका रेलवे थाना प्रभारी मनीषा देवी ने बताया कि उन्हें कालका स्टेशन से सूचना मिली कि ब्रॉडगेज पूल के समीप कोई युवक ट्रेन के आगे आ गया है। जिसके बाद वह अपनी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में ले कालका सिविल अस्पताल के शव गृह में रखवा दिया।
उन्होंने बताया कि मृतक की शिनाख्त सुमित सक्सेना (26) पुत्र प्रमोद सक्सेना, मूल निवासी बदायूं, उत्तर प्रदेश के रूप में हुई है। युवक बद्दी स्थित एक फार्मा कंपनी में काम करता था और फिलहाल बद्दी में ही रह रहा था। थाना प्रभारी मनीषा देवी ने बताया कि संदीप सुबह करीब सात बजे बद्दी से निकला था और कालका में घूम रहा था।

संदीप ने सांय 7:15 बजे कालका की ओर जाने वाली पैसेंजर गाड़ी के आगे कूदकर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतक की जेब से आधार कार्ड और एक मोबाइल नंबर मिला था। जिस पर संपर्क कर मृतक के परिजनों को बदायूं से बुलवाया गया। वहीं बुधवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवा परिजनों को सौंप दिया जाएगा। वहीं, सुसाइड किए जाने के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।
﻿