पंचकूला रेप केस: छात्रा के साथ जिस गाड़ी में हुआ था दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने ढूंढी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 11:56 PM IST
Panchkula rape, after 13 days, news follow up

रेपPC: DEMO Pics

सेक्टर-20 से मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग की छात्रा को गन प्वाइंट पर किडनैप कर रेप करने के  मामले को अब तक पंचकूला पुलिस सुलझा नहीं पाई है। छात्रा से रेप के मामले को 13 दिन हो चुके हैं। लेकिन पुलिस आरोपी का कोई पता नहीं लगा सकी है।
पुलिस की इन्वेस्टिगेशन टीमें पंजाब, दिल्ली और यूपी में दबीश दे रहीं है। ताकि आरोपी जल्द शिकंजे में आ सके। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को महिला आयोग की सदस्य रेखा शर्मा ने रेप के मामले में डीसीपी अनिल कुमार धवन से अब तक की जांच रिपोर्ट तलब की। लेकिन महिला आयोग के सामने पंचकूला पुलिस तहकीकात को लेकर कोई भी प्रोग्रेसिव रिपोर्ट समिट नहीं कर पाई है।

पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक जिस गाड़ी में छात्रा को किडनैप कर रेप किया गया था, वह बरामद हो चुकी है। लेकिन मात्र गाड़ी बरामद होने से पुलिस के लिए आरोपी तक पहुंचना फिलहाल मुमकिन नहीं लग रहा है।
 
