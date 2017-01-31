बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति से झगड़े के बाद पत्नी रहने लगी परेशान तो ससुर ने उठाया फायदा, बुझाई हवस
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:38 PM IST
पंचकूला में रिश्ते हुए तार-तार। पति से झगड़े के बाद पत्नी परेशान रहने लगी, जिसका ससुर ने फायदा उठाया और अपनी हवस बुझा ली। सेक्टर- 12 ए में रहने वाली महिला ने अब इस संबंध में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।
पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। सेक्टर-14 थाने में दी शिकायत में 29 वर्षीय महिला ने बताया कि उसका अपने पति के साथ विवाद चल रहा है। जब इसका पता उसके ससुर को चला तो उनकी नीयत उस पर खराब हो गई। एक दिन मौका पाकर ससुर ने उसे दुष्कर्म का शिकार बना दिया।
उसने जब इसका विरोध किया तो वह धमकियां देने लगा। महिला ने एसीपी हेडक्वार्टर मुकेश मल्होत्रा की मौजूदगी मे धारा 164 के तहत बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं। गत दिवस रात 8 बजे महिला का सेक्टर-6 अस्पताल मे मेडिकल करवाया गया।
