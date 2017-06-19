बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस ने समय रहते दबोच लिए 5 युवक, वरना बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दे देते
Crime
Mon, 19 Jun 2017
arrest
पुलिस ने समय रहते पांच युवकों को दबोच लिया, वरना बड़ी वारदात हो जाती। पुलिस ने युवकों ने बाइक और तेजधार हथियार बरामद किए हैं। पंजाब के लुधियाना में खाली प्लाट में हथियारों के साथ लूट की योजना बना रहे पांडे गिरोह के पांच सदस्यों को जिला पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को घंटाघर के पास नाकाबंदी के दौरान पकड़ा।
पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से बाइक के साथ-साथ तेजधार हथियार भी बरामद किए हैं। इस मामले में गिरोह के सरगना जस्सियां रोड के रहने वाले विकास पांडे, शिमलापुरी आजाद नगर निवासी प्रमोद कुमार, न्यू माधोपुरी निवासी आकाश, सतीश कुमार और मोहम्मद परवेज के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।
आरोपियों को सोमवार को अदालत में पेश किया गया, जहां से उन्हें एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया। जांच अधिकारी जसविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि पुलिस पार्टी ने घंटाघर के पास नाकाबंदी कर रखी थी। इसी दौरान पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि आरोपी लूट की योजना बना रहे है। पुलिस ने छापामारी कर आरोपियों की घेराबंदी की।
आरोपियों ने फरार होने की कोशिश की, लेकिन पुलिस ने सभी को काबू कर लिया। आरोपियों के कब्जे से मोटरसाइकिल और अन्य सामान बरामद कर लिया गया है। पुलिस पूछताछ में पता चला कि आरोपी विकास पांडे के खिलाफ पहले भी कई थानों में आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। गिरफ्तार आरोपी नशा करने के भी आदी हैं।
