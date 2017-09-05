Download App
teachersday teachersday

होटल में अय्याशी, एक रात के 500 रुपये, छह युवकों संग मिली 5 लड़कियां

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र(हरियाणा)

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:45 PM IST
kurukshetra hotel sex racket busted, sex workers, prostitution

देह व्यापार

होटल में रोज अय्याशी चलती थी और एक रात के 500 रुपये लिए जाते थे। छापा पड़ा तो कमरों से छह युवक और पांच लड़कियां आपत्तिजनक हाल में मिली। हरियाणा के कुरक्षेत्र में एक होटल में चल रहे देह व्यापार के धंधे का पर्दाफाश हुआ।
छापेमारी के दौरान ग्यारह युवक युवतियों को दबोचा गया। पुलिस ने सभी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया। आरोपियों की पहचान शाहाबाद वासी संचालक सुरजीत सिंह, प्रवीण, मैनेजर प्रदीप के रूप में हुई है। जबकि लड़कियों में एक करनाल और एक पंजाब की रहने वाली है।
नकली ग्राहक भेजकर छापेमारी की गई
Your Story has been saved!