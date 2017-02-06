बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिरोजपुरः बस और कार में टक्कर, 4 लोगों की मौत, मरने वालों में बच्चा भी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 02:41 PM IST
पंजाब से बड़ी खबर। यहां आज सवेरे बस और कार में आमने सामने की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में चार लोगों ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया।
यह दर्दनाक हादसा फिरोजपुर में अमृतसर मोगा हाइवे पर गांव मक्खू के पास हुआ। हादसे में कई लोगों के घायल होने की खबर भी है। मरने वालों में एक महिला और एक बच्चा भी शामिल है। बस अमृतसर से फिरोजपुर जा रही थी, जबकि कार फिरेजपुर से आ रही थी।
हादसे की खबर मिलते ही गांव के लोग इकट्ठे हो गए और बचाव अभियान चलाया। घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है, जबकि पुलिस भी मौके पर मौजूद है। शवों को कब्जे में ले लिया गया है और खबर लिखे जाने तक आगे की जांच की जा रही है।
