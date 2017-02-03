आपका शहर Close

शराब से वोट बटोरने चला था पार्षद, गाड़ी से 58 पेटियां बरामद 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:51 PM IST
Councillor caught with 58 cases of wine in car

पु‌लिसPC: अमर उजाला

थाना घलखुर्द पुलिस ने अकाली पार्षद की कार से शराब की 42 पेटियां और घर से 16 पेटियां बरामद कर उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि नाके के दौरान कार छोड़कर अकाली पार्षद वहां से फरार हो गया।
पुलिस ने अकाली पार्षद के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। नारकोटिक्स सेल के एएसआई हरदेव सिंह ने थाना घल्लखुर्द की पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा कि उन्हें गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि तलवंडी भाई नगर काउंसिल के वार्ड नंबर-दो का अकाली पार्षद संजीव कुमार उर्फ पिंटा वोट बटोरने के लिए वोटरों को शराब बांटने के लिए जा रहा है। 

उसने इनोवा में शराब की पेटियां रखी हैं। साधु वाला मोड़ तलवंडी भाई के पास लगे नाके के दौरान कार रोकने का इशारा किया। कार वहीं छोड़कर संजीव भाग गया। कार की तलाशी लेने पर 42 पेटियां शराब की बरामद हुईं। 

घर की तलाशी लेने पर वहां से 16 शराब की पेटियां बरामद हुईं। पुलिस ने संजीव कुमार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी फरार हैं।
शराब से वोट बटोरने चला था पार्षद, गाड़ी से 58 पेटियां बरामद 

