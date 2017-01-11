आपका शहर Close

कांग्रेसियों ने मनाई पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री की बरसी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 05:31 PM IST
Congressmen celebrated the anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री PC: getty

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की तरफ से देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री की बरसी स्थानीय लाल बहादुर शास्त्री चौक में मनाई गई। कांग्रेसियों नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने शास्त्री जी की प्रतिमा पर फूलमालाएं अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
कांग्रेसियों अनुसार लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी सच्चे गांधीवादी थे, जिन्होंने अपना सारा जीवन सादगी से बिताया और गरीबों की सेवा में लगाया।

 शास्त्री जी की साफ सुथरी छवि के कारण ही उनको 1964 में देश का प्रधानमंत्री बनाया गया था। भारत की जनता का मनोबल बढ़ाने के लिए ही शास्त्री जी ने जय जवान-जय किसान का नारा दिया था।
﻿