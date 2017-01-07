बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेयर चुनाव: भाजपा का जीतना तय फिर भी कांग्रेस की गुरबख्श ने भरा नामांकन
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 06:10 PM IST
कांग्रेस की गुरबख्श ने नामांकन किया दाखिल
PC: अमर उजाला
भाजपा ने आशा जसवाल को नगर निगम का मेयर, राजेश कुमार गुप्ता बिट्टू को सीनियर और अनिल दूबे को डिप्टी मेयर के पद के लिए उम्मीदवार बनाया है। हालाकि मेयर का चुनाव जीतना भाजपा के लिए काफी आसान है लेकिन इसके बावजूद मेयर पद के लिए भाजपा की उम्मीदवार आशा जसवाल का मुकाबला कांग्रेस की गुरबख्श रावत के बीच होगा।
इन दोनों ने शनिवार को ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर एवं सचिव मनोज खत्री को नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया है। जबकि कांग्रेस की ओर से शीला फूल सिंह ने सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और रविंदर कौर गुजराल ने डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया है। भाजपा की ओर से सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए राजेश गुप्ता और डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए अनिल दूबे ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है।
नामांकन के समय में भाजपा का कोई सीनियर नेता दिल्ली में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी में व्यस्त रहा जिस कारण वह नामांकन के समय में नहीं आए जबकि कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों ने पूर्व रेल मंत्री पवन बंसल और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रदीप छाबड़ा केसाथ नामांकन दाखिल किया। 12 जनवरी को मेयर, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव होगा।
