कैशलेस में लगेगा टाइम, स्वाइप मशीनों के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:03 AM IST
cashless will take time, wait to swipe machines

swipe machine

स्वाइप मशीनों की मांग पूरी होने में अभी महीना भर लग सकता है। यूटी प्रशासन ने बैंकों के सामने 1500 से 2000 स्वाइप मशीनों की मांगी हैं। लेकिन अभी तक इसकी आधी भी प्रशासन को नहीं मिल पाईं हैं। 
इस कारण अभी सभी विभागों की मांग पूरी नहीं हो पाई है। जिस विभाग को 60 मशीनें चाहिए उसे अभी 10 ही मिल पाईं हैं। जिन दो गांव खुड्डा लाहौरा और बहलाना को कैशलेस बनाने की तैयारी है अभी वहां भी व्यापारियों और दुकानदारों को स्वाइप मशीनों का इंतजार है। 

खुड्डा लाहौरा स्थित बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की ब्रांच के अधिकारी ने बताया कि वह 7 स्वाइप मशीन दे चुके हैं। अभी भी 30 मशीनें देनी बाकी हैं। उन्होंने मांग कंपनी के पास भेजी है। 

एक साथ मांग बढ़ने से मशीनें आने में समय लग रहा है। हालांकि, प्रशासन ने अपने सभी विभागों तक एक-दो मशीन पहुंचा कर कैशलेस सुविधा उपलब्ध करवा दी है। लेकिन जरूरत अभी पूरी नहीं हो पाई है।
﻿