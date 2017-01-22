बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूजीसी नेट की परीक्षा आज, 12 हजार से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थी देंगे एग्जाम
कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी स्तर पर असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए अनिवार्य योग्यता यूजीसी-नेट के लिए रविवार को परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी।
सीबीएसई की ओर से आयोजित यूजीसी नेट में ट्राइसिटी से करीब 12 हजार अभ्यर्थी अपीयर होंगे। शहर के 30 से अधिक स्कूलों में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
परीक्षा सुबह 9.30 से दोपहर 12.30 बजे और दोपहर 2 से 4.30 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा के लिए सभी केंद्रों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। अभ्यर्थियों को एग्जाम सेंटर पर मोबाइल या अन्य कोई भी इलेक्ट्रोनिक सामान ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।
