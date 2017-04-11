आपका शहर Close

पीयू ने घोषित किए रिजल्ट, यहां देख सकते हैं स्टूडेंट्स

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 09:16 AM IST
Punjab university result, city news

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी चंडीगढ़PC: डेमो फोटो

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी ने सोमवार को कई परीक्षाओं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिए। बीएससी आनर्स जूलॉजी (पांचवां सेमेस्टर), एमएससी आनर्स मैथमेटिक्स (पहला सेमेस्टर), एमएससी मैथमेटिक्स (तीसरे सेमेस्टर) और मेडिकल फिजिक्स (तीसरे सेमेस्टर स्पेशल एग्जामिनेशन) के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। स्टूडेंस अपना रिजल्ट http://results.puchd.ac.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। 
