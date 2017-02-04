आपका शहर Close

Election-2017 Election-2017

आज सैकड़ों युवक नहीं कर पाएंगे मतदान, ये रही बड़ी वजह

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 12:49 AM IST
Hundreds of youth will not vote today

चुनावPC: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

पंजाब विधानसभा के लिए 4 फरवरी को मतदान होने जा रहा है। लेकिन परीक्षा के काराण पंजाब के सैकड़ों युवा शनिवार को अपने मत का प्रयोग नहीं कर पाएंगे। 
पंजाब के आठ शहरों में शनिवार को ग्रेजुएट एप्टीट्यूट टेस्ट इन इंजीनियरिंग (गेट) की परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही है। गेट कोचिंग एक्सपर्ट और पीयू के यूआईईटी के पूर्व स्टूडेंट कुनाल  सिंह का कहना है कि गेट इंजीनियरिंग कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए प्रतिष्ठित परीक्षा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि गेट परीक्षा में पांच हजार से अधिक पंजाब के युवा अपीयर होंगे। कुनाल के अनुसार 5 फरवरी को यूपीएसई की ओर से सीडीएस परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। 

इस परीक्षा का सेंटर सिर्फ चंडीगढ़ में बनाया गया है। ऐसे में पंजाब से काफी स्टूडेंट एक दिन पहले ही चंडीगढ़ में परीक्षा देने के लिए पहुंच जाएंगे। कुनाल के अनुसार चुनाव आयुक्त को परीक्षा की डेट का ध्यान रखना चाहिए था। परीक्षा की तिथि भी बदली जा सकती थी। 
