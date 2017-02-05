आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

गुलजार ग्रुप में गेट का आयोजन, 1500 छात्रों ने लिया हिस्सा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 08:35 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Gulzar Group organizes gate, 1,500 students took part

परीक्षा

गुलजार ग्रुप में गेट (ग्रेजुएट एप्टिट्यूड टेस्ट आफ इंजीनियरिंग) का आयोजन किया गया। आईआईटी रुड़की द्वारा साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग के विभिन्न स्ट्रीम के लिए आयोजित इस परीक्षा में लुधियाना के लगभग 1500 छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया। 
गुलजार ग्रुप में आयोजित इस टेस्ट के लिए आईआईटी रुड़की से आब्जर्वर पहुंचे थे जबकि गुलजार ग्रुप के स्टाफ ने परीक्षा ली। इस दौरान आईआईटी रुड़की की टीम ने गुलजार ग्रुप द्वारा किए गए बेहतरीन प्रबंधों के लिए मैनेजमेंट का आभार जताया। 

गुलजार ग्रुप के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर इंजीनियर गुरकीरत सिंह ने बताया कि मैनेजमेंट द्वारा ऑनलाइन परीक्षा दौरान किसी भी तरह की मुश्किल से बचने के लिए इंटरनेट और पावर बैकअप के अच्छे प्रबंध किए गए थे। 

पुलिस सुरक्षा के भी पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए थे। इसके अलावा किसी भी उम्मीदवार को पेन, घड़ी या किसी अन्य वस्तु को ले जाने पर पाबंदी थी। छात्रों को पेन भी स्टाफ द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाए गए। इसके अलावा किसी भी तरह की धोखेबाजी से बचने के लिए दोहरी बायोमैट्रिक प्रणाली का उपयोग भी किया गया। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news punjab campus student

स्पॉटलाइट

Valentine Spl: लड़की को करने जा रहे हैं प्रपोज तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
tips to keep in mind before proposing someone

पेट की गैस को चुटकियों में दूर करेंगे ये चमत्कारी नुस्खे, आजमा कर देखें

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
amazing tips to get rid of gas problem

एक ऐसा अनोखा कैफे, जो देखने वालों की बढ़ा देता है एनर्जी

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Bihar's unique 'Energy Cafe '

ब्रांड के नाम पर बन रहे हैं ठगी का शिकार? इस तरह करें असली की पहचान

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
how to identify branded clothes

निया के बोल्ड वीडियो ने पार की सारी हदें, सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काई आग

  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
nia sharma new bold video album released

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Read

HPSSC: इन पदों के लिए साक्षात्कार की तिथियां जारी

hpssc interview schedule for 4 post codes
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

HPSSC: क्लर्क के पदों का स्किल टेस्ट परिणाम घोषित

hpssc declared clerk skill test result
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

NEET के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू, इस माह होगी परीक्षा

Apply online for NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST 2017
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

निशुल्क किताबों के आवंटन में देरी हुई तो आएगी इनकी शामत

distribution of free books to student in govt schools of himachal pradesh
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

एचपीयू ने दिया ग्रेजुएशन में नंबर बढ़ाने का मौका, करें आवेदन

HP University Give Another Chance to Increase Your Number in Graduation.
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

नीट में तीन प्रयास का नियम बदला

neet three attempt chance rule changes
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top