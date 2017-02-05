बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुलजार ग्रुप में गेट का आयोजन, 1500 छात्रों ने लिया हिस्सा
{"_id":"58973f2e4f1c1bc64fe8268c","slug":"gulzar-group-organizes-gate-1-500-students-took-part","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, 1500 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 08:35 PM IST
परीक्षा
गुलजार ग्रुप में गेट (ग्रेजुएट एप्टिट्यूड टेस्ट आफ इंजीनियरिंग) का आयोजन किया गया। आईआईटी रुड़की द्वारा साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग के विभिन्न स्ट्रीम के लिए आयोजित इस परीक्षा में लुधियाना के लगभग 1500 छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया।
गुलजार ग्रुप में आयोजित इस टेस्ट के लिए आईआईटी रुड़की से आब्जर्वर पहुंचे थे जबकि गुलजार ग्रुप के स्टाफ ने परीक्षा ली। इस दौरान आईआईटी रुड़की की टीम ने गुलजार ग्रुप द्वारा किए गए बेहतरीन प्रबंधों के लिए मैनेजमेंट का आभार जताया।
गुलजार ग्रुप के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर इंजीनियर गुरकीरत सिंह ने बताया कि मैनेजमेंट द्वारा ऑनलाइन परीक्षा दौरान किसी भी तरह की मुश्किल से बचने के लिए इंटरनेट और पावर बैकअप के अच्छे प्रबंध किए गए थे।
पुलिस सुरक्षा के भी पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए थे। इसके अलावा किसी भी उम्मीदवार को पेन, घड़ी या किसी अन्य वस्तु को ले जाने पर पाबंदी थी। छात्रों को पेन भी स्टाफ द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाए गए। इसके अलावा किसी भी तरह की धोखेबाजी से बचने के लिए दोहरी बायोमैट्रिक प्रणाली का उपयोग भी किया गया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"589707b74f1c1b953fe8286f","slug":"tips-to-keep-in-mind-before-proposing-someone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Spl: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5896d7ff4f1c1b953fe826d0","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-gas-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58970e434f1c1bc64fe82563","slug":"bihar-s-unique-energy-cafe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f4a64f1c1b8d73e801c2","slug":"how-to-identify-branded-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0920\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930? \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5896aa884f1c1b8f73e7ff3c","slug":"nia-sharma-new-bold-video-album-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589319534f1c1b2f3de83880","slug":"hpssc-interview-schedule-for-4-post-codes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5895f8834f1c1bc64fe81a64","slug":"hpssc-declared-clerk-skill-test-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5891dff94f1c1bc24ee811e5","slug":"apply-online-for-national-eligibility-cum-entrance-test-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5895cef44f1c1b4a40e82ea7","slug":"distribution-of-free-books-to-student-in-govt-schools-of-himachal-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u0902\u091f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"589183b64f1c1b5979e807d3","slug":"hp-university-give-another-chance-to-increase-your-number-in-graduation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940\u092f\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5894a8db4f1c1bda17e81014","slug":"neet-three-attempt-chance-rule-changes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top