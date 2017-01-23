बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एंट्री लेवल क्लास में एडमिशन के लिए खूब लग रही सिफारिशें
इन दिनों स्कूलों में एंट्री लेवल पर एडमिशन का दौर चल रहा है। हर कोई अपने बच्चे को नामी स्कूल में पढ़ाने का सपना देखता है। इसलिए हर तरह की जुगत लड़ाने से पीछे नहीं हट रहा। प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को एडमिशन के लिए सिफारिशें की खूब कॉल आ रही हैं।
प्रशासन के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि कई बार तो फोन उठाने में भी सोचना पड़ता है। लोगों को बड़ी मुश्किल से समझाना पड़ रहा है। अधिकारी ही नहीं उनके पर्सनल स्टाफ केपास भी इस तरह की कॉल खूब आ रही हैं। सेक्रेटेरिएट में अधिकारियों का पर्सनल स्टाफ भी इससे त्रस्त है। एंट्री लेवल की क्लास में एडमिशन के लिए इन दिनों स्कूलों में ड्रा हो रहे हैं। कुछ स्कूलों में हो चुके हैं तो कुछ में होने बाकी हैं।
एक-एक सीट के लिए 10-10 आवेदन आए हुए हैं। कंपटीशन ज्यादा होने के कारण लोग शॉर्टकट और पीछे से एंट्री के रास्ते तलाश रहे हैं। प्रमुख कान्वेंट स्कूलों और निजी स्कूलों में एडमिशन ड्रा हो भी चुके हैं। जिन अभिभावकों के बच्चों का नाम ड्रा में नहीं आया है। अब उन्हें गवर्नमेंट और दूसरे निजी स्कूलों का विकल्प ही बचा है।
