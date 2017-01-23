आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

एंट्री लेवल क्लास में एडमिशन के लिए खूब लग रही सिफारिशें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:00 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Chandigarh Admission,entry-level class admission recommendations
इन दिनों स्कूलों में एंट्री लेवल पर एडमिशन का दौर चल रहा है। हर कोई अपने बच्चे को नामी स्कूल में पढ़ाने का सपना देखता है। इसलिए हर तरह की जुगत लड़ाने से पीछे नहीं हट रहा। प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को एडमिशन के लिए सिफारिशें की खूब कॉल आ रही हैं। 
प्रशासन के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि कई बार तो फोन उठाने में भी सोचना पड़ता है। लोगों को बड़ी मुश्किल से समझाना पड़ रहा है। अधिकारी ही नहीं उनके पर्सनल स्टाफ केपास भी इस तरह की कॉल खूब आ रही हैं। सेक्रेटेरिएट में अधिकारियों का पर्सनल स्टाफ भी इससे त्रस्त है। एंट्री लेवल की क्लास में एडमिशन के लिए इन दिनों स्कूलों में ड्रा हो रहे हैं। कुछ स्कूलों में हो चुके हैं तो कुछ में होने बाकी हैं।

एक-एक सीट के लिए 10-10 आवेदन आए हुए हैं। कंपटीशन ज्यादा होने के कारण लोग शॉर्टकट और पीछे से एंट्री के रास्ते तलाश रहे हैं। प्रमुख कान्वेंट स्कूलों और निजी स्कूलों में एडमिशन ड्रा हो भी चुके हैं। जिन अभिभावकों के बच्चों का नाम ड्रा में नहीं आया है। अब उन्हें गवर्नमेंट और दूसरे निजी स्कूलों का विकल्प ही बचा है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh admission entry-level class admission recommendations

स्पॉटलाइट

सायना नेहवाल ने खत्म किया सूखा, लंबे समय बाद जीता गोल्ड

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Saina Wins Her 1st Title After Rio Olympics 2016

Bigg Boss : सलमान ने शाहरुख पर लगाया गोभी चुराने का आरोप, भड़क गए किंग खान

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman blamed shahrukh khan for a theft

अगर दफ्तर में सोना है तो सोएं, लेकिन जरा नजाकत से

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sleep at office but with style

सोमवार को बना है शुभ संयोग त‌िल के 6 प्रयोग से म‌िलेगा बड़ा लाभ

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vrat katha sathtila ekadashi 23 january 2016

अफगानिस्तान के इस बल्लेबाज ने तोड़ा कोहली का अंतरराष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Mohammad Shahzad breaks Virat Kohli's record in the Desert T20 challenge

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

कितनी सुरक्षित रेल

देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे, कब-कहां और कैसे

Since 2000, the major railway accidents in india

Most Read

सरकारी स्कूलों में अब नहीं पढ़ाए जाएंगे ये दो विषय, लगाई गई रोक

HP Education Department Order To Close Admission in Two Subjects.
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एनआईटी में पहली बार होगी स्पॉट राउंड काउंसलिंग

spot and round counselling in NIT
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग अभ्यर्थियों को देने जा रहा है ये बड़ी सुविधा

hpssc wil soon launch toll free number
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अब इस तारीख तक कर सकेंगे नायब तहसीलदार पद को आवेदन

Last Date Extanded To apply for Naib Tehsildar Posts.
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

26 साल बाद मेडल लेने पहुंचा एलएलबी टॉपर

llb topper nc tiwari received medal after twenty six years old
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उत्तराखंड के स्कूलों का हाल: 54 प्रतिशत बच्चे नहीं जानते भाग करना

report on uttarakhand schools.
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top