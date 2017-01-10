आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कैशलेस मुहिम : कॉलेज में लगा डिजिटल लिट्रेसी वर्कशॉप 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:30 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Cashless exercise: Digital Literacy Workshop was in college

डिजिटल मोड

सेक्टर-36 स्थित एमसीएम डीएवी कॉलेज फॉर वुमन में डिजिटल लिट्रेसी वर्कशॉप का आयोजन किया गया। एक हफ्ते की वर्कशॉप में कॉलेज के टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टॉफ को कैशलेस ट्रांसजेक्शन के बारे में एक्सपर्ट ने सुझाव दिए। 
वर्कशापॅ के अंतिम दिन पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी स्थित पब्लिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग के प्रोफेसर बीएस घुम्मन मुख्य वक्ता थे। प्रो.घुम्मन ने कहा कि कैशलेस सिस्टम आने वाले समय की जरूरत बन जाएगा। 

वर्कशॉप कोआर्डिनेशन डॉ.इंदू अरोड़ा ने कहा कि स्टॉफ को ई पेमेंट के सभी तरीकों के बारे में जानकारी दी थी।  प्रिंसिपल डॉ.निशा भार्गव ने बताया कि कॉलेज में स्टूडेंट्स और स्टॉफ से जुड़ी सभी वित्तीय लेनदेेन अब ई पेमेंट के माध्यम से होगा। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news cashless digital india digital

स्पॉटलाइट

सलमान खान ने शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो, आपने आज तक नहीं देखा होगा

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman khan share a rare video

जानिए महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने क्यों कहा, 'जारी रखूंगा कप्तानी'

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
MS Dhoni Will Continue To Captain His IPL side and State In Domestic Circuit

वर्षों बाद मकर संक्रांत‌ि पर बना बेहद शुभ संयोग, शन‌ि शांत‌ि के ल‌िए करें यह 5 काम

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
makar sankranti 2017 on saturday

बंद हो गया याहू! काफी लोकप्रिय थी वेबसाइट और मैसेंजर

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
yahoo will be soon make altaba

ज्यादा कॉफी पीते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, होगी ये गंभीर बीमारी

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Harmful effect of Drinking Excess Coffee

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

Most Read

सचिवालय की फ्राश कम चौकीदार भर्ती का परिणाम घोषित

secretariat Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali recruitment result declared
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव के बाद होंगी उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की ‌परीक्षाएं, तारीख घोषित

uttarakhand board examination 2017 date announced
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डीएलएड में प्रवेश का मौका, शिक्षा बोर्ड ने तिथि बढ़ाई

HP board extend date for admission in DLED
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

HP BOARD: 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं की डेटशीट जारी

HP Board 10th and 12th Datesheet.
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

HPSSC: क्लर्क भर्ती स्किल टेस्ट के लिए तिथियां जारी

hpssc: skill test for clerk on 16 and 17 january 2017
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस बार देरी से आ सकता है 10वीं, 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ये है कारण

Teachers Shortage for Answersheets Checking in HP Board Exam.
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

﻿