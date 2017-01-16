बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इग्नू में दाखिले के लिए 23 जनवरी तक करें आवेदन
इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी (इग्नू) ने जनवरी 2017 सत्र में दाखिले के अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी है। अंडर ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कक्षाओं में दाखिले के लिए बिना लेट फीस 23 जनवरी तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है।
पंचकूला स्थित इग्नू रीजनल सेंटर के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. अनिल के डिमरी के अनुसार स्टूडेंट्स की सुविधा के लिए आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ाई गई है।
डॉ. डिमरी के अनुसार किसी भी कोर्स में दाखिले संबंधी जानकारी या मदद के लिए पंचकूला स्थित सेक्टर-14 के एससीओ 208 में संपर्क किया जा सकता है। स्टूडेंट्स हेल्पलाइन नंबर 0172-2590277 पर भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
