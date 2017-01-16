आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इग्नू में दाखिले के लिए 23 जनवरी तक करें आवेदन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:50 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Application for admission to university to 23 January

ignou

इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी (इग्नू) ने जनवरी 2017 सत्र में दाखिले के अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी है। अंडर ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कक्षाओं में दाखिले के लिए बिना लेट फीस 23 जनवरी तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है। 
पंचकूला स्थित इग्नू रीजनल सेंटर के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. अनिल के डिमरी के अनुसार स्टूडेंट्स की सुविधा के लिए आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ाई गई है। 

डॉ. डिमरी के अनुसार किसी भी कोर्स में दाखिले संबंधी जानकारी या मदद के लिए पंचकूला स्थित सेक्टर-14 के एससीओ 208 में संपर्क किया जा सकता है। स्टूडेंट्स हेल्पलाइन नंबर 0172-2590277 पर भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news campus exam admission

स्पॉटलाइट

वर्ल्ड चैंपियन ने कहा, 35 सालों में पहली बार हुआ पति होने का एहसास

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
I Enjoyed My Time Being At Home Says Roger Federer

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में चमके आमिर और 'दंगल', झटके 4 अवॉर्ड

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Filmfare Awards: Aamir Khan and his 'Dangal' emerge as winners

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता और शानदार 4G स्मार्टफोन J2 Ace

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
samsung galaxy j2 ace with ultra data saving feature

फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2017 में इन हीरोइनों ने जमकर उड़वाई खिल्ली, ये रहीं बेस्ट

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Best And Worst Dressed Celebs In Filmfare Award 2017

बाल काटने का नायाब तरीका, आग लगा कर बनाता है हेयरस्टाइल

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Barber In Pakistan Lights Hair On Fire To Give New Look

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Read

इग्नू में दाखिले के लिए 23 जनवरी तक करें आवेदन

Application for admission to university to 23 January
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जानें, कब से मिलेंगे बीबीएयू के आवेदन फॉर्म

date of admission form in bbau
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सचिवालय की फ्राश कम चौकीदार भर्ती का परिणाम घोषित

secretariat Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali recruitment result declared
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दो से अधिक बच्चे तो नहीं मिलेगा नर्सरी में दाखिला

Will not have more than two children enrolled in nursery
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव के बाद होंगी उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की ‌परीक्षाएं, तारीख घोषित

uttarakhand board examination 2017 date announced
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

प्रिंसिपल भर्ती चयन समिति में डीएसईआर का पालन अनिवार्य

Selection Committee must follow in recruitment principal DSER
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿