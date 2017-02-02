बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
24 घंटे में उजड़ गया इस दुल्हन का सुहाग, इस तरह टूटा मुसीबत का पहाड़
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:50 PM IST
अपनी ही शादी के रिसेप्शन में दूल्हे की मौत
अभागी दुल्हन, 24 घंटे के अंदर ही इसका सुहाग उजड़ गया। शादी की खुशी में दी गई पार्टी में ही उस पर मुसीबतों का पहाड़ टूटा और वह विधवा हो गई।
घटना पंजाब के रोपड़ की है। गांव बेले में शादी की खुशियों के बीच अचानक दूल्हे की मौत हो गई। उसके बाद घर में चीख पुकार मच गई और मातम छा गया। बड़े अरमानों से शादी करके अपने ससुराल आई सुहागिन दुल्हन 24 घंटों में ही विधवा हो गई।
शादी के बाद की जा रही पार्टी के दौरान दूल्हा गगनदीप सैनी अचानक बेहोश होकर गिर गया। घरवाले उसे अस्पताल ले गए जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे डेड डिक्लेयर कर दिया।
शादी की खुशी में यूं पड़ा खलल
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, जिला रोपड़ के गांव असरपुर के रहने वाला गगनदीप सिंह सैनी गांव बेले में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकान करता था। 29 जनवरी को माछीवाड़ा की लड़की कुलविंदर कौर से हुई थी।
शादी का रिसेप्शन चल रहा था और सभी खुशी में नाच गा रहे थे। भंगड़ा डाल रहे थे, नई जोड़ी के ऊपर नोट वार रहे थे। अचानक दूल्हे को पसीना आने लगा, उसे घबराहट होने लगी। घरवालों ने स्टेज पर ही दवाई ला दी।
उसके कुछ देर बाद गगन गिर गया और उसे अस्पताल ले जाना पड़ा। जहां डॉक्टर्स ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घरवालों का कहना है कि वह जिम में कसरत भी करता था और नशों से कोसों दूर था। ऐसे में उसके साथ ये कैसे हो गया?
