जेल में दौरे पर गए जज, आतंकी राजोआना ने मांग ली मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पटियाला

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 09:21 AM IST
Balwant Singh Rajoana demands death again

बलवंत सिंह राजोआना

पटियाला की सेंट्रल जेल में दौरे पर पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के जज महेश ग्रोवर पहुंचे, तो वहां मौजूद आतंकी ने उनसे खुद के लिए मौत मांग ली।  पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बेअंत सिंह की हत्या के दोष में फांसी की सजा पा चुके बलवंत सिंह राजोआना ने जज महेश ग्रोवर से मिलकर उन्हें अपनी फांसी की सजा संबंधी एसजीपीसी की राष्ट्रपति के पास पेंडिंग पड़ी अपील पर जल्द फैसला लेने के लिए हाईकोर्ट की तरफ से लिखने की मांग की। जवाब में जज महेश ग्रोवर ने कहा कि वह इस मामले में गौर करेंगे।
पटियाला सेंट्रल जेल के सुपरिंटेंडेंट  श्मशेर सिंह बोपाराय ने बताया कि राजोआना की फांसी की सजा संबंधी शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी ने राष्ट्रपति के पास दया की अपील की थी। लेकिन इस पिटीशन पर अभी तक फैसला नहीं हो सका है। इसलिए आज जब हाईकोर्ट के जज महेश ग्रोवर जेल के दौरे पर पहुंचे तो राजोआना ने उनसे मिलकर अपील की कि हाईकोर्ट की तरफ से राष्ट्रपति को लिखकर उसकी फांसी की सजा संबंधी पेंडिंग अपील पर जल्द फैसला कराया जाए। 
  
