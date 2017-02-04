बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पंजाब के युवाओं से अमर उजाला की अपील, #FirstVoter से अपलोड करें अपनी सेल्फी
First Voter
अमर उजाला पंजाब के युवाओं से अपील करता है कि वह वोट डालने के लिए घरों से बाहर निकलें।
वोट डालें और उंगली पर स्याही के निशान के साथ सेल्फी को #FirstVoter के साथ फेसबुक या ट्विटर पर अपलोड करें। अमर उजाला हर फोटो के साथ गैलरी बनाएगा जिसमें सभी फोटो को शामिल किया जाएगा।
लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व को धूमधाम व हर्षोल्लास से मनाते हुए अपने मत का प्रयोग अवश्य करें। वोट देना हर नागरिक का कर्तव्य है, सभी को लोकतांत्रिक देश में मिले मत के अधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करना चाहिए।
