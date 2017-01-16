बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लंबी के बाद जलालाबाद भी बनेगी हॉट सीट, बिट्टू होंगे सुखबीर के सामने
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:38 AM IST
उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल
पंजाब के सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल के हलके लंबी के बाद अब डिप्टी सीएम सुखबीर बादल का हलका जलालाबाद भी हॉट सीट बनने जा रहा है। कांग्रेस ने यहां से लुधियाना के युवा सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू को लड़ाने की तैयारी की है। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह पहले ही लंबी से लड़ने का एलान कर चुके हैं। लंबी से कैप्टन और जलालाबाद से बिट्टू की उम्मीदवारी का एलान सोमवार को संभव है।
आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय कनवीनर अरविंद केजरीवाल बार-बार अपनी रैलियों में एक ही आरोप लगाते रहे हैं कि कांग्रेस और शिअद मिले हुए हैं। उनका यही कहना था कि इसी वजह से यह लोग एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ नहीं लड़ते। केजरीवाल ने तो कैप्टन को जलालाबाद से लड़ने की चुनौती भी दे डाली थी। जवाब में कांग्रेस ने अपनी रणनीति रातों-रात बदली।
इसके साथ ही कैप्टन को लंबी और रवनीत बिट्टू को जलालाबाद से लड़ाने का फैसला किया गया। हालांकि पहले जलालाबाद से नवजोत सिद्धू को लड़ाने पर भी विचार किया गया, लेकिन अगर ऐन मौके पर रणनीति में बदलाव न हुआ तो रवनीत बिट्टू ही सुखबीर को चुनौती देंगे। जलालाबाद से आप पहले ही सांसद भगवंत मान को उम्मीदवार बना चुकी है। जबकि, लंबी से पार्टी ने दिल्ली के विधायक जरनैल सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
