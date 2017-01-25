बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएचबी की आस्टीज हाउसिंग स्कीम 31 को होगी लांच
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 12:30 AM IST
प्रॉपर्टी, फ्लैट, हाउस
PC: डेमो फोटो
हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने मंगलवार को 31 जनवर को आस्टीज हाउसिंग स्कीम को लांच करने की घोषणा की है। पंजाब व हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने भी सीएचबी को इसके लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।
हाउसिंग बोर्ड के चेयरमैन मनिंदर सिंह बैंस का कहना है कि इस स्कीम के तहत आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 28 फरवरी तय की गई है। सीएचबी के अनुसार इस स्कीम के तहत 263 फ्लैट्स अलॉट किए जाएंगं।
जिसमे 27 फ्लैट्स थ्री बेडरूम, 102 यूनिटस टू बेडरूम, 60 फ्लैट्स एलआईजी के तहत वन बेडरूम, और 74 यूनिटस ईडब्लयूएस कैटेगरी के तहत हैं। ईडब्लयूएस कैटेगरी में सिर्फ एक कमरा शामिल है।
हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने इस स्कीम के लिए ब्रोशर तय कर दिए हैं। ब्रोशर की कीमत दो हजार रुपये रखी गई है। सीएचबी ने बैंक भी तय कर दिए हैं। बोर्ड के अनुसार इस स्कीम के तहत वह आस्टीज आवेदन करने के लिए योग्य हैं जिनकी जमीन और घर 31 अक्तूबर 2007 से पहले भूमि अधिग्रहण एक्ट के तहत अधिग्रहीत की गई थी।
बोर्ड के अनुसार यह सफल आवदेकों के लिए अंतिम दावा होगा, जब उन्हें बोर्ड की ओर से शामिल किया जाएगा। यह फ्लैट्स फ्री एवं ली होल्ड बेसिस पर दिए जाएंगे।
बोर्ड के अनुसार 263 फ्लैट्स शहर के अलग अलग जगह पर अलाट किए गए हैं। इसमे सेक्टर-51 के तहत लांच हो चुकी स्कीम के तहत फ्लैट्स भी शामिल हैं जबकि अन्य फ्लैट शहर के अन्य कालोनियों में है जो कि इस समय खाली पड़े हुए हैं।
इन बैंको से मिलेंगे ब्रोशर
सेक्टर-9 डी, सेक्टर-35,22,15सी,40 डी और सेक्टर-17 के एचडीएफसी बैंक,से ब्रोशर मिलेंगे। सेक्टर-9 डी की स्टेट बैंक आफ इंडिया और सेक्टर-8 सी की स्टेट बैंक आफ पटियाला ब्रांच से भी ब्रोशर मिलेंगे।
